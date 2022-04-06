Press release from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office:

HARDIN, Mont. - On October 2, 2020, the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners, through County Resolution No. 2020-33, transferred County Dispatch from the Sheriff’s Office to a newly formed Big Horn County Emergency Communications Dispatch Center to be governed by a five-member dispatch board.

Without a formalized agreement, Big Horn County started dispatching for the City of Hardin Police Department at the beginning of2022. Dispatch services to the City of Hardin Police Department ended on March 8, 2022, due to an incident involving the use of force by a Hardin Police Officer on a local citizen on March 6, 2022, and subsequent concerns regarding the Hardin Police Department response to an attempt by a local citizen at filing a complaint against the officer. This investigation was conducted by the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation is complete and will now be given prosecution review.

On March 9, 2022, the Big Horn County Attorney wrote to Hardin City Attorney Jordan Knudsen outlining the expectations of the Big Horn County Dispatch Administrator in order for the Hardin Police Department to be reinstated and receive dispatch services. The expectations are as follows:

The Hardin Police Officer under investigation be either placed on administrative leave or a “light duty” assignment that does not include responding to service calls from County Dispatch•Hardin Police Officer locations while on duty need to be communicated to County Dispatch, especially in instances in which the Officer leaves the City of Hardin limits

County Dispatch must receive information concerning scheduled shifts of Hardin Police Officers (including any changes to shifts)

The Hardin Police Department must commit to improvement in response times to service calls from County Dispatch

The Hardin Police Department must advise County Dispatch of any persons transported by a police officer, along with an explanation of the purpose of the transport (Note: this is to help ensure that such persons do not pose a threat to the officer, to determine whether the individual has active warrants or other law enforcement advisories).

These expectations are for not only city citizen safety, but officer safety as well and reflect standard operating procedures for law enforcement agencies. Importantly, these expectations were ratified by the County Dispatch Board on March 22, 2022, and remain County policy.

At this point there are still 9-1-1 services for everyone in Big Horn County, including the citizens and guests of the City of Hardin. The only difference from the pre-March 8, 2022 status quo is that a Big Horn County Deputy Sheriff or Montana Highway Patrol Trooper will be dispatched to calls for service.

If citizens have any concerns regarding a Big Horn County Deputy Sheriff not responding in a timely or effective manner, please file a written complaint with the Sheriff’s Office so that command staff can address any issues