Country singer, Kylie Rae Harris, dead after three-car crash Wednesday night

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris has died after a three-car crash in New Mexico.

The 30-year-old Texas native was one of two driver killed Wednesday along the highway in the Northern part of the state.

Investigators say all drivers included in the crash were wearing seatbelts, but say alcohol is suspected in the crash.

Harris was scheduled to perform Thursday afternoon at the annual Big Barn Dance Music Festival.

In a statement, her manager Alex Torrez said, "Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music."

Torrez is urging Harris' fans to spread as much love as possible.