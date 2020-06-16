Councilwoman Kendra Shaw Talks about the city's deficit on Facebook Live

BILLINGS, Mt. - With Billings facing a seven million dollar deficit, city Councilwoman Kendra Shaw went live on Facebook to discuss how the deficit was created and her thoughts on the least-painful way to minimize it.

During her Facebook Live, Shaw says the city of Billings has expanded significantly in the past 15 years, but the population has not grown as the same rate, which is a major reason for the deficit. Shaw says there are a few solutions to solving the deficit like raising revenue through taxes, or diversifying the tax structure, cut services like parks and recreation and lastly, using the city's reserves.

Shaw says she's pushing to diversify taxes in Billings because Montana is a tourist state and she'd liked to see more taxes for tourist.

"But we really try and target how we can catch some revenue from the 500 thousand people who come to Billings every year just to shop. Because right now the hundred thousand of us who live here are paying for all of it. They come and use our roads, and they call our police and they drink our water and when those roads get messed up property owners are the only ones that can pay for it," say Councilwoman Shaw.

Shaw says Billings will be receiving 4.2 million dollars in CARES act funding to pay for the police and fire department and extra expenses accumulated during the pandemic.