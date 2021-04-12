BILLINGS - It's out with the old and in with the new as the Billings Police Department (BPD) got the green light from council members Monday to purchase a replacement for their existing training simulator.

The BPD said they will now move forward with the purchase of VirTra Firearms Use of Force Simulator.

Police Chief Rich St. John says this new simulator is the right tool for the officers under his command. St. John says the simulator provides a variety of realistic scenarios that train officers in de-escalation techniques, judgement related to use of force and situational awareness.

The total cost of the unit is $199,222.38.

The new simulator isn't the only new addition coming to the BPD, however. As of June 1, Billings patrol officers should have a new body camera at their disposal.

The cameras and support equipment will cost the city roughly $195,000 initially. However, the city is using more than $105,000 in donations to help cover the costs.

The cameras have an estimated 12-hour battery life with detachable batteries that can easily be changed in the field.

"It's certainly something that is a long time coming for the police department. Not opposed to it in any way, shape or form. It's going to make us much better, much more transparent. It also helps us gather evidence in cases, helps us put together solid cases if we need to and really gives the prosecutor and us a real-time view of what took place in a particular incident," Chief St. John said.

Chief St. John says the new cameras will sync with the in-car cameras and audio system. The body camera footage will automatically upload wirelessly to the server system.