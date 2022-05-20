BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings residents are being reminded to be cautious after a cougar was spotted on Rimrock Road.

Yellowstone County Deputies and Billings Police Officers responded to the area of 17th St. W and Rimrock Rd., but lost sight of the animal when it ran off towards the mines according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.

“Even though Billings is the largest city in Montana, it's still Montana. We all need to be cautious of wildlife in our area,” the sheriff’s office wrote. Moose, bears, rattlesnakes and whatever else that wanders into town.”