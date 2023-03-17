BILLINGS, Mont. - Following Monday night's structure fire at Cotter's Sewer headquarters in Laurel, the management of the facility said that they have returned to 95 percent operational capacity and are ready to continue serving the community of Laurel.

Rob Martino, the Director of Operations at Cotter’s Sewer service, said that the portable toilet department of the facility was impacted the most by the fire.

He said that they lost four trucks and all the department's inventory, including chemicals used to service the portable toilets.

“The second day after the fire, we were about 85 percent in full operation. I mean, considering the destruction, losing four vehicles, all our inventory, lot of our equipment that was in the shop,” explained Martino.

Despite the destruction, he said that the facility received generous support from the whole community, even from those he least expected it from.

"It's just amazing how everybody has come together to support us. We are still getting calls from people offering services. We have had offers for everything from helping to clean up to supplying us with products to keep stuff going to office space and storage space. We just can't thank the local community enough," added Martino.

He also mentioned that their operations will be back to 100 percent very soon. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.