LAUREL, Mont. - Following a fire in February, Cotter’s Sewer Inc. says they have returned to almost max operations.

The fire happened in the evening of Feb. 19, destroying the Cotter’s Sewer Inc. headquarters along with inventory, equipment and vehicles stored in the shop.

“We have practically returned to 95% operations. Our sewer, septic, plumbing and portable toilet departments continue to serve the community. We’re in the process of replenishing our inventory and equipment lost in the fire. We’ve repurposed existing structures or are borrowing space for storage. Our office is operating out of my house until we establish a new office space. This fire may have put us a few steps back, but we’re continuing to march forward.” said Cindy Drake, Cotter’s Sewer Inc. President.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.