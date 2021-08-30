BILLINGS - Anyone renting a home in the Magic City over the past couple years may have felt the stress of their rent steadily increasing.

We met with a local non-profit to see how the rising cost to live in Billings is affecting families on the brink of homelessness.

"You can't pay 60, 70, 80% of your income on rent and still have money for gas and food and clothing," Felicia Burg, the Development Director for Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley, said. "Historically, the number one cause of homelessness in our community is affordable housing"

Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley is a non-profit that combats community homelessness by working with families to sustain their independence.

According to Burg, 45% of their clients using emergency shelters in 2020 were full time employees.

"When families are down to where every dollar counts, especially when they are in a crisis situation like homelessness, 50 dollars is huge, 50 dollars could be their monthly budget for gas," she said.

In the past year, $50 was the average increase for renting a two bedroom in Billings, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Burg says those residents need to make at least $22 an hour to afford their living expenses.

"In our community, there's not a whole lot of jobs that are paying 22 dollars an hour, and then when you look at families that are larger, you have three, four children in your custody... a two bedroom just might not cut it and then your looking at 12... 1,500 dollars a month, and you're still making that nine dollars an hour which does not cut it," Burg said.

For those who need some support, Burg says their organization helps clients with financial planning to help their families thrive.

She also asks the community to help break down the stigma of what it mean to be homeless, and show compassion for those struggling in the community.

"The families that we bring in and the families that we're talking to, they're working hard, they're working a full time job and taking care of their children and often doing it without a stable place to call home," she said.

You can learn more about Family Promise by visiting their website at https://www.familypromiseyv.org/.