UPDATE: The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Saturday's fatal motorcycle crash as 28-year-old Jordan LaVeaux.

Deputy Rich Hoffman says the cause of death is an accident by way of multiple blunt force injuries.

BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle.

He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department's crash team is on the scene and investigating the incident.