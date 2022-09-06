UPDATE: The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Saturday's fatal motorcycle crash as 28-year-old Jordan LaVeaux.
Deputy Rich Hoffman says the cause of death is an accident by way of multiple blunt force injuries.
BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle.
He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police department's crash team is on the scene and investigating the incident.
