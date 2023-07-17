LIVINGSTON, MT- A little over 5 months after an Illinois man was found deceased off of U.S. Highway 89 and his family asked investigators to look into his suspicious death a Coroner's Inquest will be held at 9 AM on Tuesday, July 18th at Park County Courthouse.

According to Cornell University, an inquest is similar to a judicial inquiry. Normally, a coroner and/or jury request an inquest regarding the cause of the death of an individual who was just killed or suddenly died under mysterious or other suspicious circumstances, including but not limited to prison.

Jalen Williams was found naked in an open field 3 ½ miles from his residence on February 10th and the autopsy report says he died of hypothermia, but his family does not believe that.

"The autopsy and investigation have shown there was no criminal act that led to his death," Park County Coroner Al Jenkins told the Livingston Enterprise in the beginning of the investigation into Williams death.

However, despite the coroner's statement, the Williams family is calling for justice in what they called murder in the first degree, according to the family's website.