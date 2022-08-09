UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 1:21 P.M.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal crash on Airport Road Tuesday.

Deputy Rich Hoffman with the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tara Janet Sinkler, 39, of Billings.

Her cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and it was ruled as an accident.

UPDATE 11:20pm: Sgt. Brad Mansur with BPD says Airport Road is now open for travel after their Crash Team completed their investigation.

BILLINGS, Mont. - People are being asked to look for an alternative route in the area of East Airport Rd. and N 27th St.

A crash has Airport Rd. from the 27th St. roundabout closed to east Main St. the City of Billings said.

The Billings Police Department reports there is a fatality involved in the accident.

Anyone in the area can expect delays and the closure is estimated to take about two hours.