UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 1:16 P.M.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Friday's fatal motorcycle crash on Peach Tree/Overland Avenue Tuesday.

Deputy Rich Hoffman with the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office identified victim as Dustin Blair Jolliffe, 35, of Billings.

His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and it was ruled as an accident.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday.

Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm.

The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and hit a tree. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

He was reported to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.