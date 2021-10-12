Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR ANDREA ANDERSON HAS EXPIRED. ANDREA IS STILL MISSING. SHE IS A WHITE 13 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FEET TALL, 100 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. SHE WAS REPORTEDLY IN A GREEN CHEVY 3500 LONG BED PICKUP TRUCK WITH SILVER WHEELS, UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE. ANDREA IS EMOTIONALLY UNSTABLE, AND WAS ACTIVELY CUTTING HERSELF. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ANDREA ANDERSON, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 406-258-4810. THANK YOU.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Heaviest amounts will be in the Bull Mountains. * WHERE...Northern Stillwater, Southeastern Carbon, Northern Carbon, Northeastern Yellowstone and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slushy, slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and cause power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly accumulate on grassy surfaces. Expect snow accumulation on bridges and overpasses, with all other roads seeing limited accumulations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings &&