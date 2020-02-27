With the Coronavirus seemingly in the news everyday, many people are concerned of the medical impact if they contract the virus. However, one thing that may surprise many is how certain stocks in the stock market are being negatively effected by the outbreak.

Todd Buchanan, co-owner of Buchanan Capital says "the concerns related to the decline in revenue in the more sensitive sectors, tourism, we've seen things in Carnival Cruise Lines, airlines, hotel bookings, directly hit in a big way."

After coming off one of its best annual returns in 2019, Buchanan believes many investors are trying to protect the profits that they have seen. However, if history is any indication as to what to expect in the future, Buchanan says investors shouldn't hit the panic button just yet.

"Not the first time we've seen this. If you go back and think about disease related epidemics, SARS, H1N1 have a short term impact and when we as a country or medical community come up with a solution we can contain the spread of it," says Buchanan. "If it's history repeats itself we hope this is just a blip in the long table market we've been experiencing."

According to Dow Jones Market Data, during previous epidemics such as Ebola, SARS or the Zika Virus, the S&P actually rose following the outbreak of those viruses.

Though Buchanan has no definitive answer as to how long the coronavirus will impact the stock market, he does have advice for what investors should do.

"These are events that happen. We've experienced events that have rattled confidence before so if this is creating a concern that you need to react in an aggressive way, our advice is prepare for the next time that this is going to happen and create a long-term plan to navigate through it," says Buchanan. "The big take away for a lot of us that save every couple of weeks, with our paychecks, deferring into our 401K, probably a good feeling next month when we see our payroll contribution going there when we're buying shares quite a bit lower, so do not deviate from that if you're a long term investor."

Buchanan says the severity of the virus will ultimately dictate the markets reaction. He goes on to say just because the market has overcome outbreaks in the past, does not mean that will be the case this time around.