This year marked the 33rd annual Big Sky State Games in Billings.

The regional event brings in more than 10,000 athletes competing in 30 different sports.

This year, the event welcomed the sport of cornhole to competition. In its debut year, 24 teams entered into the event.

Cornhole has typically been viewed as a sport of leisure, or a tailgate hobby. Recently, the sport has garnered a professional level of competition and attention. Major sports networks like ESPN are now televising professional cornhole events.

Billings has officially joined in on the action with multiple leagues taking off throughout the Magic City. Many offering a free entry with the possibility of taking home a cash prize for the winners.

Mark Frenk of Billings says the sport is growing in Montana, and players are seeing more and more people pick up the growing sport.

"We've got some really decent guys playing league, and we're all getting better," Frenk said. "Bozeman has a league and they've had it for a long time, pretty established."

Frenk also encourages those who might be intimidated to play in some of the leagues with established players to come out and try it. He says you're only going to get better.

"You might not hit the board the first time, but I guarantee if you do it three weeks, four weeks in a row, you'll have four bags on the board. It's just one of those things you get better at the more you do it."

You can participate for free at the following leagues: