Copper Ridge Playground hosting grand opening

BILLINGS - Copper Ridge Playground is celebrating their grand opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

The community is invited to come out to the park on Cove Creek Dr. and celebrate with balloon animals, face painting and food trucks.

All donors who gave $1,000 or more are also invited, the Facebook page for Copper Ridge Playground posted, to be honored. Donors are asked to RSVP if they or a representative will be in attendance.

You can read more about the playground on their website at www.copperridgeplayground.com.