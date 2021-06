BILLINGS - Marshall Cove Campground at Cooney State Park is closed to the public for the remainder of the week while crews work to remove hazardous trees.

According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the campground will reopen late Friday, July 2, in time for the holiday weekend.

The Cottonwood, Fisherman’s Point, Red Lodge Arm and North Shore campgrounds at Cooney State Park will remain open this week.