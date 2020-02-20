More than 5 million water bottles designed for kids have been recalled.

Contigo is recalling 5.7 million water bottles because of a choking hazard.

The bottle's clear silicone spout can detach and lodge in a child's throat.

Only black colored spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall.

The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four colors (Solid colors, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors).

The bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide.

If you have one, stop using it immediately, and contact Contigo for a new water bottle.