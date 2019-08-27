Contaminated drinking water affects Huntley Project Schools

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Water in the Worden Ballantine Yellowstone County Water District is considered contaminated and undrinkable as of Monday, August 26, 2019 according to the WBYC.

E. coli and other surface pathogens in the water are forcing residents to drink only from bottled sources. The Huntley Project Schools located in Worden are using reserve funds to provide clean drinking water for students and staff. Superintendent Mark Wandle says the Huntley Schools will have to use an extra $26,000 to $30,000 in emergency funds toward bottled water until they come up with a more permanent plan.

"For the time being we're there until we can come up with a more permanent solution that's financially equitable but more importantly provides the safety that we need for our students," says Wandle, "we do feel very comfortable with the plan we have in place, it's just an inconvenience to move water around keeping everyone supplied."

Albertsons was also generous enough to donate ten pallets of water that the school is using to donate to the community and resupply classrooms.

Superintendent Wandle says they will continue to use the 5 gallon jugs they purchased to limit waste -- but will use the pallets to resupply classrooms and distribute fresh water to the community.

"This morning our FFA was here and handed out water. We've had other community members swing by and were going to do the same thing again tomorrow with our football team and then our wrestling team on Thursday and our golf team on Friday and we'll continue on until either the water supply is exhausted or people stop showing up."