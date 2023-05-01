UPDATE: Monday, May 1 at 1:34 p.m.

Crews are continuing to battle the Contact Creek Fire south of Big Timber Monday.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the fire is sized at 30 to 35 acres.

There is limited travel in place south of Natural bridge to local traffic only. Authorities are asking people to only travel if necessary.

At the scene, there is the U.S. Forest Service, Park County Fire, Lewis and Clark hotshots and a type II helicopter, totaling 75 to 80 personnel involved.

No evacuation notice has been given for those in the area, however, if you believe you are in danger, do not wait for a notice and leave immediately.