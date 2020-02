Construction on the $11.2 million parking garage for Billings Clinic is underway. The hospital expects it to be completed in October of this year.

The parking garage will have 656 parking spaces. It is being built right across the street from the Billings Clinic Emergency Department, on 10th Avenue North between North 28th and North 29th Streets.

Billings Clinic said there is extra patient and visitor parking in the lot just east of the construction. Free valet parking is also available.