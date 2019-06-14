Construction underway on inclusive playground

The Rose Park Elementary School inclusive playground is fully funded!

The goal was to create a playground for children of all abilities. The Every Child Plays committee had to raise about $364,000.00. Thanks to the generosity of the Billings community...they did.

The playground should be ready just a few days before school starts. It started as an idea back in February of 2018.

Tiffany Marshall, Co-Chair of Every Child Plays Committee and PTA President at Rose Park Elementary, said, "It's so exciting. It doesn't feel real actually. It's been a lot of hard work. But, It wouldn't be happening without the generosity of the community."

Hundreds of people have contributed to the playground.

Marshall says, "I didn't realize how generous of a community we had. We have had, I don't think, any real no's to come on board and support the project in some way, whether a monetary donation or an in-kind service. Most of the stuff that's going to be getting done on the site here this week was all donated labor and materials. So, it's been incredible to see how generous the community has been."

The new playground will feature things like wheelchair ramps and a sensory wall. It will be a place for every child to play.