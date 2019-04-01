Construction to start this month on N. 27th St.; set to run throughout the summer

KULR (Billings) - North 27th St. is about to look a whole lot different this summer due to construction.

"Traffic will be one lane in each direction in the immediate vicinity of the construction. So it will be about 4 or 5 blocks long of traffic control," said Travis Harris, an engineer for the City of Billings.

A summer watermain replacement project set to begin this month, will undoubtedly cause some backups in traffic on North 27th St., one of the busiest roads in the Magic City.

Even though they'll be replacing the watermain, Harris says surrounding buildings need not worry about water access.

"During construction they'll place a temporary water line adjacent to the project, and businesses and residents will be served off of that," says Harris.

The city has shared the project plans with us and the location will span from 6th Ave. North to just past Poly Dr.

Harris added that the project will cost about 2.2 million dollars and is scheduled to start soon. Though there is no exact start date yet, Harris says the project will start some time this month and run through June.

The waterline replacement project isn't the only construction that will be going on this summer, a repaving project will also be hitting N. 27th St.

That project will be in the hands of the Montana Department of Transportation, unlike this waterline project that will be done by the city.