BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction season is kicking off in the Magic City Saturday.

A storm drain installation will be done in the area of Barrett Rd. and Hawthorne Ln. at Billings Heights.

A detour will be in place from March 11 through March 18 and people are asked to take Bench Blvd., Wicks Ln. and Hawthorne Ln. during work, according to the City of Billings Public Works.

Residents will continue to have access during work.