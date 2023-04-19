Construction season calls for extra caution to keep workers safe

BILLINGS, Mt: During construction season, more drivers on the roads means construction workers face greater danger on the job.

According to the National Safety Council, 857 people were killed and more than 44,000 were injured in work zone crashes nationwide in 2020.

Work zone crashes often happen as accidents in or near active construction sites.



Kristine Williams, who's worked with the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) for the past four years, said that she felt uneasy working on a bridge project two years ago when she dealt with distracted drivers.

"We are working on a bridge and the semi-drivers did not care that we had traffic signal set up. They didn't care about the 34 miles an hour. The bridge would shake and a couple of us felt uncomfortable and did not want to be on that bridge,” explained Williams.

Williams' words are echoed by her project manager, Joe Leligdowicz, who said that distracted drivers especially make it hard enough to focus on the job at hand, much less the safety of his crew.

“The distracted driving is a main concern for us as construction workers. With the amount of noise in the background or with even traffic coming by, we don't have that split second to watch out for the public, especially driving through the project. Our main concern is our immediate surroundings,” added Leligdowicz.