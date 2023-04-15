BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction at the intersections of Underpass Ave./State Ave. and 6th St. West/Central Ave. in Billings may impact your commute this month.

Starting at 9:00 am Monday, April 17, the Underpass Ave./Calhoun Ln. intersection will be closed.

Orchard Ln. will be used as the alternate route.

The 6th St. underpass between stop lights will be reduced to single-lane travel in each direction starting Monday as well.

According to the City of Billings Public Works, Riverside Contracting, Inc. will begin the work to reconstruct the intersections to enhance traffic operations and traveler safety in the south-central Billings area.

The project incorporates new traffic signals, storm drain, lighting, improved pedestrian facilities, and upgraded signing to improve these intersections, promote accessibility, and enhance safety features.