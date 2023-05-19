BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction delays mean Lava Island will open in September, a delay from the original plan to open at the beginning of summer. The indoor play area will include a 32' tall play structure, trampoline area and five party rooms.

Lava Island will be built inside the old Billings Sports Plex (5000 Southgate Drive, Billings).

James Duncan and his wife Miranda are the general managers.

"Starting with the adults, we have a full commercial kitchen," James said. "We're going to have burgers and fries, wings and pizzas. We'll be supplying all the food for our private party rooms, which we'll have five of. Shifting to the kids, we then have of course the five party rooms. We have a massive play structure. It's actually larger than the one outside Denver. We have a trampoline section. We have foam pit. There's a toddler area."

The idea to open Lava Island came during an especially challenging time for the Duncan Family. In October 2021, their eight-year-old son Nathan was diagnosed with a form of leukemia. Nathan required immediate treatment at a hospital in Colorado.

"We ended up down in Denver for a rough situation," James said. "My son had AML, which is a form of leukemia. And he ended up spending nine months down at Children's Hospital in Aurora. Just a few short miles from that hospital is Lava Island."

The Duncans found out about Lava Island because they were looking for a place to take their daughter Joslyn. They quickly formed a friendship with the owners.

"I don't think we paid more than once or twice in the 30 times we went. They just supported us because they knew we were right there at the end of their rope. When you're being pushed and stressed as much as you can go. They were very, very supportive. Very supportive."

For other families going through a challenging time, James had this to say:

"There are hundreds of people out there waiting to help. We received so much help throughout the whole thing. It was really humbling."

Nathan beat cancer and is currently in remission.

James said they are looking to hire 5-7 managers and 25-30 employees starting in July or August.

He said they will also start taking reservations for the party rooms about the same time.