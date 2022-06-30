BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction costs are up 40% from the original estimate for the City of Billings to remodel the Stillwater Building. City officials are looking for ways to offset the increased cost.

Assistant City Administrator for Billings Kevin Iffland said one idea is to apply for the Stillwater Building to be on the National Historic Registry. If successful, that could mean $3 million in tax credits.

Iffland said they will also be looking to lease out extra space in the Stillwater Building, as well as sell the existing City Hall.

He said the following city departments will move to the Stillwater Building when they are finished:

Police

Courts

Legal

Code Enforcement

Parking

IT

Finance

Parks

Planning

Community Development

Building

Facilities

Public Works (Some)

Administration

City Council

Human Resources

Emergency Operations Center

Iffland said having multiple city departments under one roof will increase efficiency. The move will also provide the space they need:

"We had to remodel an old safe up on second floor to put somebody with the city attorney's office," he said. "We have no where to put someone in this building. We've used closets, everything to remodel space and we're just out of space."

Iffland said they are currently finishing up the final design. Actual construction should start January 2023 and finish January 2024.