BILLINGS - Construction is underway to make it easier to get your vehicle registration renewed in Yellowstone county.

Work started early Monday morning to turn an old will call booth at Metra to a satellite office for vehicle registration.

Construction workers knocked down the old walls as part of redoing the area.

Yellowstone county said it’s opening the satellite office to reduce wait time at the offices downtown and in Laurel.

The new office was Commissioner Denis Pitman's idea to help people living in the Billings Heights area.

"I mean, easy access, easy parking, quick in and out for the most part. You know, the worst case scenario is that I walk in here and there's 100 people in the lobby because it's so successful," Commissioner Pitman said.

When the MetraPark location opens early next year, it's planned for renewals, and walk-ins only.

The Treasurer's office has posted job openings for both the downtown courthouse location, and the new Metra location.

The project is estimated to be completed by the end of January.