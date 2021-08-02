Construction begins for new signal at Rimrock Rd. and Virginia Ln.

BILLINGS - There may be a delay on your drive to work for the next few weeks. Construction has began for a new traffic signal at Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane.

In February, this same intersection was closed for several hours after a car accident took the life of a teenage girl.

Billings police say 17-year-old Christine Croft was driving a Toyota Camry with her 14-year-old sister when they collided with a Dodge 1500 Truck at the intersection.

City Engineer Mac Fogelsong says the city periodically looks at the traffic signal priorities, which can be requested by residents or traffic demand related.

"And that one was on the list, meaning that the traffic warranted a signal there. And that was well before the accident. So they began design in the fall of 2020," Fogelsong said.

Along with the new traffic signal installation, the city is planning to update pedestrian ramps and improve the sidewalks, traffic signage and pavement markings.

Two way traffic will remain open, but lanes will be shifted to give construction workers space. City Public Works expects the intersection project to be completed in September.