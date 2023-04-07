BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction at the Billings Logan International Airport should be finished in about a year, according to airport officials.

'Right now, we have four brand-new, jetway gates in the A concourse," Director of Aviation and Transit Jeff Roach said. "The new C Concourse is nearing completion. We're seeing our five essential air service flights go out of the C Concourse. And then, we're about a year away from the B concourse being complete here at the airport. We expect that to be open with four additional jet bridge gates in March of 2024."

Roach said the new restaurant area should be finished in the next couple of months. It will include three restaurants: Cinnabon, Stacked and Logan's Diner.

The restrooms near baggage check-in are being upgraded as well. They should be finished in a couple of months.

Roach said the terminal expansion project will make room for more planes, meaning more seats going in and out of Billings.

"This project gives us a significant amount of increased capacity," Director of Aviation and Transit Jeff Roach said. "And that's a big part of our air service development effort here at Billings Logan International Airport. We are working very hard to bring the infrastructure online with additional capacity, so that when we go out and talk to air carriers about coming to Billings, they see that we're making an investment in our facilities to help meet their needs as well as the needs of the traveling public."

The terminal expansion project costed $43,686,759. It was funded with federal grants, airport revenue generated from fees and charges at the airport, and bond financing. "No local tax revenues are involved in the funding of this Project," the airport said on their website.