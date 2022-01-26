In the wake of another deadly shooting--we started wondering what could be behind the recent violence in Billings. There's been five shootings, and several stabbings just in the last two weeks. Our local DEA office in Billings offered some insight.

The DEA would not comment on recent shootings--but the agent we talked with said, there is a connection between drug movement and more crime.

On South 37th street, crime scene investigators and police combed the area Tuesday after a pickup truck crashed, and two men were found dead with gunshot wounds. Its one of five shootings in the Billings area in just the last two weeks. While she would not say what fueled the recent violence, DEA Special Agent In Charge, Stacy Zinn says, there has been a rise in drug movement both locally, and around the state in the last year.

"Drugs have increased tremendously, we have new drugs coming into the area such as fake fentenyl/heroin pills, there's an abundance of them on the streets right now. We're seeing more people use these pills, and risk their lives for these pills," Zinn said.

In fact, when the DEA serves search warrants for drugs, Stacy said most of the time, they find stolen merchandise on the property as well.

The DEA says when users get desperate for more drugs, they are more likely to get violent and steal to support that habit.