CHEYENNE - Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) released a statement after President Joe Biden signed Executive Orders Wednesday following his inauguration.
A release from Cheney’s office says the Executive Orders will block the Keystone XL pipeline, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, stop funding important border security measures, and more.
The following is the full statement from Liz Cheney:
"Today's inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris marks an important moment for us to come together as Americans to combat the unprecedented crises we face.
"The Executive Orders President Biden signed today unfortunately don't move us in that direction. Rejoining the deeply flawed Paris Climate Accord and blocking the Keystone XL Pipeline will eliminate jobs, increase the cost of energy, and embolden our adversaries. Meanwhile, blocking funding for important border security enhancements, including the continued construction of the wall, lays the foundation for increased illegal immigration.
"We face significant challenges that require bipartisan responses. Today’s Executive Orders reverse important policies and impose significant economic cost that will imperil our recovery.”