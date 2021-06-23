CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) discussed telehealth and detailed the "Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act of 2021."

A release from Congresswoman Cheney says the bill would codify critical telehealth policies put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic so that individuals in Wyoming and across the country can continue to take advantage of telehealth technology.

“This is vital – especially for our seniors and for anybody living in our rural areas,” Cheney said. “Instead of having to travel miles to a hospital or a medical center, this legislation would allow those individuals to visit with their doctor or a medical professional by way of a computer, tablet, or phone.”

Cheney went on to say telehealth reduces exposure to other patients who might be sick as well as cutting down on wait times while making health care more accessible.

“The changes made during COVID-19 to expand this practice were a good start, but we must go further,” Cheney said. “We must make those changes permanent so that people across Wyoming never have to drive for hours or leave their homes if it’s difficult simply to see a doctor.”

You can watch Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s full video discussing the topic here.