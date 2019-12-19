After both appropriations minibuses cleared the House of Representatives on Tuesday, on Thursday the U.S. Senate passed the first leg of the $1.4 trillion fiscal year (FY) 2020 spending deal, titled H.R. 1865, funding the federal government through September 30, 2020 and avoiding the need for another short-term Continuing Resolution (CR). The appropriations bill is now headed to the President's desk for signature.

Congress had split the twelve discretionary appropriations bills into two minibuses: the first package, filed under H.R. 1865, includes eight out of the twelve appropriations bills largely focused on domestic priorities including the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies spending bill which funds the Indian Health Service (IHS); and the Labor, Health and Human Services (Labor-HHS) package that funds agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The second package, filed under H.R. 1158, includes the remaining four defense and national security bills.

On Tuesday of this week, the House passed H.R. 1865 by a final vote of 297-120 and passed H.R. 1158 by a final vote of 280-138. Earlier today in the Senate, H.R. 1865 was cleared 71-23. The Senate will be voting later Thursday on H.R. 1158 to fund defense and national security agencies.

As NIHB reported earlier this week, H.R. 1865 includes a 5-month extension of the Special Diabetes Program for Indians (SDPI), through May 22, 2020. Under the Interior Appropriations package, the IHS is funded at $6.047 billion overall for FY 2020, reflecting a roughly 4% increase above the FY 2019 enacted level for IHS. The final agreement provides $125 million in funding for 105(l) lease obligations, roughly three times higher what was appropriated last year. In addition, a new $8 million line item was secured to initiate the process of modernizing the IHS electronic health record (EHR) system.

Under the Hospitals and Clinics line item, Congress included $5 million in new funds for nationalization of the Community Health Aide Program (CHAP) but clarified that no funds can be diverted from the existing CHAP program in Alaska to pay for nationalization. The Alaska CHAP program will remain funded at the FY 2019 enacted level. Under the Labor-HHS package, funding for the successful Good Health and Wellness in Indian Country (GHWIC) program is maintained at $21 million, while funding for Tribal Behavioral Health Grants are maintained at $40 million.

A more detailed list and comparison of several line item totals for IHS are provided below.

FY 2020 Indian Health Service

IHS..............................$6.04 billion

Hospitals & Clinics.......... $2.32 billion

Mental Health..............$108.9 million

Alcohol & Subs. Abuse.......$245 million

Purchased/Ref Care.......$964 million

Facilities.....................$911 million

Community Health Reps... $62.8 million

Urban Indian Health..........$57 million

FY 2019 Indian Health Service

IHS...............................$5.8 billion

Hospitals & Clinics.......... $2.14 billion

Mental Health..............$105.2 million

Alcohol & Subs. Abuse.......$245 million

Purchased/Ref Care.......$964 million

Facilities.....................$878 million

Community Health Reps... $62.8 million

Urban Indian Health..........$51 million

Next Steps

With both the House and Senate having cleared the domestic spending package, the final step is securing the President's signature. The White House has publicly indicated that President Trump will sign both appropriations bills, thus funding the government at the new FY 2020 levels through September 30, 2020. With SDPI only extended through May 22 of next year, however, NIHB will continue pushing fervently for long-term reauthorization of SDPI before that date to avoid another disruptive and untenable short-term extension.

For a copy of the bill text that includes Labor-HHS and Interior, click here

For a copy of the explanatory statement for Interior, click here

For a copy of the explanatory statement for Labor-HHS, click here