Concerns involving environmental safety following Colstrip plant closures

It's now been several months since the closure of Colstrip units 1 and 2.

Cleanup is underway to make the area more environmentally friendly. A primary concern is the contamination of groundwater caused by leaking coal ash ponds.

The DEQ calls the Colstrip site a complex contamination site that requires thorough hydrogeological analysis.

If you're like me, you might need to do a little research to understand what a hydrogeological analysis consists of. Per groundwaterscience.com, a hydrogeologic study examines the conditions of the location.Data like thickness of the ground, the occurrence of ground water, and how it flows is all gathered.

In the case of the colstrip site, the d-e-q has split the site into three areas. The plant site complex, the coal ash disposal ponds for units 1 and 2, and the coal ash disposal ponds for units 3 and 4.

Montana DEQ is also approving the installation of capture wells, new clean injection wells, and the dewatering of certain pond cells. In an administrative order regarding impacts related to wastewater facilities, ash and sludge disposal is set for temporary retention ponds located in a 40-acre area south of the plants.

Also laid out in the order, water quality standards, withdrawl of water from other water (such as the Yellowstone River) seepage from surge ponds,and waste materials.

