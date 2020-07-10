Concerns expressed over Canyon Creek COVID-19 outbreak

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Two additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday are directly related to the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care Community. A man in his 90's passed away at a local hospital and the second man in his 80's died at Canyon Creek.
Most of the staff at Canyon Creek has tested positive for the virus. Staff members have continued to care for the residents at the facility, but they need help, and that's where Billings Clinic and members of the Montana National Guard are stepping in.
Jim Duncan, President of the Billings Clinic Foundation, says, "What our initial goal is as an organization is to step up and try to provide additional staffing for the next 72 hours, and so that is the plan from the Billings Clinic perspective. We'll be reaching out to our staff as well as other staff that are in the area and across the state that may be able to help as this goes longer and we need additional help."
Duncan also says Canyon Creek will be flying out people within their organization. The Montana National Guard will assist with operational needs, and at least 6 of those National Guard members are on site as of Friday evening.
Before that press conference was called late this afternoon, we spoke with several staff members at Canyon Creek to see how they are coping. None of the staff members wanted to be identified out of fear for their jobs, however, one did allow us to record our conversation, but asked to remain anonymous.
The staffer who spoke with us says they feel the facility was doing everything right. The staffer confirmed that staff members were following state guidelines, temperature checks were being done and logged for everyone. However, once the virus got inside, that's when things got difficult. The staffer says there weren't enough people on staff to manage the situation.