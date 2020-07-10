Concerns expressed over Canyon Creek COVID-19 outbreak

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Two additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday are directly related to the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care Community. A man in his 90's passed away at a local hospital and the second man in his 80's died at Canyon Creek.

Most of the staff at Canyon Creek has tested positive for the virus. Staff members have continued to care for the residents at the facility, but they need help, and that's where Billings Clinic and members of the Montana National Guard are stepping in.

Jim Duncan, President of the Billings Clinic Foundation, says, "What our initial goal is as an organization is to step up and try to provide additional staffing for the next 72 hours, and so that is the plan from the Billings Clinic perspective. We'll be reaching out to our staff as well as other staff that are in the area and across the state that may be able to help as this goes longer and we need additional help."

Duncan also says Canyon Creek will be flying out people within their organization. The Montana National Guard will assist with operational needs, and at least 6 of those National Guard members are on site as of Friday evening.

Before that press conference was called late this afternoon, we spoke with several staff members at Canyon Creek to see how they are coping. None of the staff members wanted to be identified out of fear for their jobs, however, one did allow us to record our conversation, but asked to remain anonymous.

The staffer who spoke with us says they feel the facility was doing everything right. The staffer confirmed that staff members were following state guidelines, temperature checks were being done and logged for everyone. However, once the virus got inside, that's when things got difficult. The staffer says there weren't enough people on staff to manage the situation.

The staffer says, "They are telling them, 'Hey I think I have the COVID and don't feel good and I don't think I should be around residents' and they're all like, 'We've all been exposed, you need to come to work anyway.'"

The staffer goes on to say that this has been incredibly difficult because family members are not allowed into the facility. Those who are working are very close to the people they care for and don't want them to be alone in their final hours.

"I was so angry just to watch them to see the COVID get them," the staffer says, "There's nothing you could do. It could have been prevented. It's hard we did form a bond with them. Even their family members are family to us. We form a really strong bond. It's so hard to watch them die."

The staffer tells us that employees were wearing masks before the outbreak, and they are in fact wearing full PPE since the first confirmed case. They are decontaminating themselves before entering any area with people who have not tested positive. As for staff members, they claimed they are being asked to work while sick. We did pose that question to the leadership of Canyon Creek and received a response from Chase Salyers, the Director of Operational Support.

He writes quote, "We have not lifted our safety protocols at Canyon Creek at any time including after the onset of positive COVID-19 results at our community. If we find that the individual has a fever, signs of breathing difficulty or respiratory issues or any other symptoms of COVID-19, or has traveled to known "hot spots" or had prior exposure to the virus, that person is asked to stay home in quarantine for the CDC recommended 14 day period, with no exceptions."