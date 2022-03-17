LAME DEER, Mont. - A formal complaint has been filed against acting President and current Vice President Serena Wetherelt.

The complaint claims Wetherelt violated former Chief of Staff tribal employee, Shawna Cooper’s Bill of Rights by not providing her due process.

According to Cooper’s complaint, Wetherelt violated her Bill of Rights by not providing her due process in allegations leading to her termination.

“Serena Wetherelt has violated our constitution with her blatant disregard for the Constitution and Bylaws she took an oath to uphold upon acceptance of the Vice President position,” Cooper stated.

Vice President Wetherelt was named acting President in February after an 8 to 2 vote by the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council to remove then President, Dona Fisher from office.

At that time, a complaint had been filed by Wetherelt, who stated Fisher mishandled a tribal employee’s use of a tribal credit card.