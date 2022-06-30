LAME DEER, Mont. - The community is being warned of a bear sighting near the Lame Deer Powwow Grounds.

N. C. Investigative Services reports powwow security will be carrying bear spray following the sighting.

Reminders were also given by N. C. Investigative Services to store attractants in certified bear-resistant containers, locked cars, hard-sided campers or buildings or hang it properly.

If you see a bear, you are asked to not get close, make sure it has a clear escape route, watch it closely and slowly back away until it is out of sight, get inside if you can and to report any sightings.

If you are with others, stay together and act as a group.