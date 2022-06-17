LAUREL, Mont. -- You can call it the Montana way, but its truly amazing how quickly the community is coming together to help and support one another. Especially in a time like this when so many people have lost everything.

There has been so much effort, big and small from so many people throughout Montana helping out. The lesson to be learned is that it’s about doing what you can for the sake of others and one woman is doing just that.

Amber Achten and her husband live a life of servitude, giving to others when there is a need and right now, they are offering a little over an acre of their own land to anyone who has displaced animals.

For short or long-term stays, she says there is plenty of feed and water – for free

Amber says “When you’re fortunate enough you build a longer table and not a wall, that’s something I have lived by my entire life and I guess that is maybe the same thing. We are fortunate to be not affected by this directly and other people have lost their entire homes and everything so it’s a super small thing to do – in my mind to just offer up a pasture.”

She says she is more concerned about other people and their needs and when you have been called to serve, don't ask questions, you just do.

Seeing this woman and her family offer their home, to a small business who are still recovering from covid, and the neighbor next door.

Witnessing to everyone rally together is beyond words, inspiring, and it is the Montana way.

Amber and so many like her stepped up immediately with no hesitation to help anyone they can, she says that's just what they do here in Montana.

“I think people just act instead of panic – they worry and stress and don’t freak out – everybody just – we rally together we take care of the problem and then let's deal with it afterward...I honestly think it’s-- it truly is just the Montana way you help your neighbor no matter what you don’t think you just act. “says Amber.