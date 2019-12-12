Community shows support during water crisis in Worden and Ballantine

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Water in the Worden Ballantine Yellowstone County Water District has been undrinkable since August, and the surrounding community has displayed an overwhelming amount of support.

On September 21, KULR-8 Television launched a water drive to support Worden, Ballantine, and the Huntley Project Schools. News Director, Phillip Ohnemus, says he is amazed by the generosity of the community. The news station had so many water donations that the water district asked the station to store truck-fulls of water until the water district can be replenished again.

"This is actually our second Uhaul that we are filling up to take over to the WBYC. We're super pleased with the response we ended up having because we understand being KULR-8 -- we are so community focused -- and water is imperative to survival," says Ohnemus.

The WBYC water district is giving out water every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, and WBYC's Gary Fredericks says people can pick up a week's worth at a time.