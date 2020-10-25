BILLINGS, Mont. - Many Montanans can relate to the difficulties of shoveling snow from their driveways, and it can even be dangerous for some senior citizens. We spoke with one local resident who has taken it upon herself to do this taxing job for them.

Rebecca Holtsman made a post on Facebook, saying she will shovel any house, no matter the size, for ten dollars.

Holtsman specifically looks to shovel for elderly residents, whether they can afford to pay her or not. She starts by shoveling the sidewalk, then moves to the driveway, but she says she will do mostly anything a customer needs.

Starting her mission three years ago, Holtsman says this is a win win for her, because she can give back to the community while staying in shape.

Holtsman went on to say, she doesn't do this for the money or to be on the news, she does this because it's the right thing to do.

"I just wanted to help, that what I was taught, you do onto others the way you would want to be treated, and I would want someone to do that for me later on, to not have to make me get out there at 80 years old to shovel snow, I would want someone to do that for me," said Holtsman.

If you're looking for a snow shoveler this winter, Rebecca Holtsman can be reached on her facebook page here.