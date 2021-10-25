BILLINGS - Monday marked the one year anniversary of when two Hanser's Towing workers were killed after a vehicle ignored emergency responder lights on I-90.

On a cold, snowy day, Nicholas Visser and William Cassie Allen were killed while responding to a broken down car on I-90 after a driver veered off the road and hit them.

Staff with Hanser's showed up at work to remember them on Monday.

We got a chance to talk with Kendra Visser, the widow of Nicholas Visser, who says her husband was a man who genuinely loved his job because he got to help people out.

"He always just wanted to help people, and that's why he liked tow trucking, because he got to help people that were stuck out there just trying to get back to their families. He was funny, he made jokes, he kind of looked rough and tough, but he was really kind," Kendra said.

New laws are now in effect in Montana, requiring drivers to slow down and pay more attention to emergency response vehicles on the side of the road.

Those laws went into effect on Oct. 1.