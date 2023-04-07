Community organized a Spring Runoff Informational Meeting in Red Lodge
RED LODGE, Mont. -- The State Department of Disaster and Emergency Service says southeast Montana could face similar conditions that caused the historic flood in June 2022.
Thursday evening in Red Lodge at the Beartooth Elks Lodge #534, a community meeting was organized through a grassroots effort to prepare the Red Lodge and Carbon County community for whatever may lay ahead as the temperature get warmer.
This year, Community members chose to stay ahead of the game and meet with professionals to discuss flood plan management, Modeling, and instructional engineering.
Pat Ruzich of Red Lodge said last year, her home received over $90,000 worth of damage from June's flood. She added it was quite the journey to get her home restored, but she is thankful for the amount of help she received from her neighbors.
She and others attended the meeting to learn preventative and long-term measures in the event of a flood in Red Lodge and Carbon County.
