BILLINGS, Mont. -- Community Leadership and Development Inc. or CLDI is transforming a vacant gas station on the South Side of Billings into Rail//Line Coffee. The establishment is meant to boost economic development, employ local residents, and enhance the South Side area.

Construction is starting this spring and the building is expected to open in July of 2020. Eric Basye, Executive Director of CLDI, says this is one of many projects they are working on to help restore the South Side community.

"If people are driving down from the Heights to the West End, we hope they'll stop by and buy a cup of coffee from us. We'll use those funds to not only provide some leadership job training for youth and at risk women but we will also be able to recirculate real dollars back into the community," says Basye.

Rail//Line Coffee is also using a program called Kickstarter. The program gives perks to those who help sponsor the project. Basye says donating $1,000 can get you free drip coffee for a year, and $2500 can get you free coffee for life! Rail//Line is hoping to fund raise $25,000 with the program.