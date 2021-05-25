BILLINGS - The ribbon was cut Tuesday as Rimrock expanded their Community Mental Health Services to a larger and more convenient location at 1601 Lewis Avenue, Suite 101.

This new location allows Rimrock to address the growing need for mental health care in the region, and is in direct relation to the over 40% increase in mental health needs due to COVID-19.

In addition to more capacity for in person services, Rimrock is also expanding capacity in telehealth through its CONNECT program.

“Rimrock is committed to creating opportunities for those impacted by addiction and mental illness through innovative, compassionate and life changing care. Our model is to address whole person wellness and we believe this new location allows us to better serve this mission,” Rimrock CEO Lenette Kosovich said.

Mental Health Services offered at the new Lewis location include Substance Abuse and Professional (SAP) services, mental health assessment services, EMDR, individual and family therapy, Parent Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) and LGBTQ support services.

In addition to these services, they offer Programs of Assertive Community Treatment or a PACT Team. This multidisciplinary team at Rimrock provides community-based psychiatric treatment for adults with mental illness and, at times, co-occurring concerns such as substance use disorders, homelessness, or involvement with the judicial system.

Rimrock Mental Health Services Director Dr. Malcolm Horn said, “We have been hearing of patients having difficulty accessing mental health care. Rimrock has increased our mental health staff and we have open appointments. We want the community to know that if you are struggling with mental health concerns, Rimrock is here to help.”

Clients can be referred to Rimrock Mental Health Services through their already-established Rimrock programs or through their private counselor or medical provider. Self-referrals are also accepted. Rimrock Mental Health Services can be accessed directly at 406-248-3175.

Rimrock is licensed by the State of Montana as a Mental Health Center and is a leader in the region for innovative therapeutic modalities working with community members experiencing situations negatively impacting day-to-day life.

To learn more about Rimrock you can visit their website at www.rimrock.org.