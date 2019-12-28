Community members set up Gofundme for Great Falls man involved in attempted homcide

Earlier this week, we brought you reports of an elderly man in Great Falls who had his throat slashed by his son.

We spoke with members of the community who are stepping up for Clyde Wall to try and make his healing process a little easier.

The community has been donating to a GoFundMe, started by his work neighbors, in an attempt to help Clyde Wall heal from his recent injury.

The Groomers at Diamond in the Ruff have known Clyde for the last several years and when the news got out about his injury they knew something had to be done.

They created a GoFundMe to help Clyde pay for his barber shop rent and his medical bills. The GoFundMe went up Friday night and in less than 24 hours its already raised over one thousand dollars.

The goal set for Clyde is still in the distance at 50,000 dollars but the Groomers at Diamond in the Ruff and the community are hopeful they'll raise the whole amount and help Clyde get back on his feet.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

If you would like to donate but don't have access to the GoFundMe, a donation box has been set up at the Diamond Ruff pet Grooming Salon.