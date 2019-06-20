Billings South Side community is celebrating their neighborhood by helping a local artist paint a community mural.

Healthy By Design, along with Billings South Side residents gathered at South Park Thursday to help Rachel Long's mural come to life.

"This mural is part of a wider attempt to make things beautiful with the involvement of south side residents," said Rachel Larson Long, the artist behind the mural.

Kids and volunteers of all ages pitched in to lend a helping hand and have fun. The initiative, Healthy By Design, is to integrate art, food, and local resources for neighborhood revitalization.

Long said it's more than just making South Park look beautiful, it's also about building a community and enjoying where you live.

"It's made to represent a lot of things about this neighborhood," said Long. "It's got some history. For example, we have some pioneers. We're trying to put together cultural things like the fiesta, so anyway we just want to remember special people and special places. We want to celebrate this neighborhood and make it better. I'm really proud of it. I'm really happy people pitched in and want to be a part of it."

The mural is located at the south wall of the pool house at South Park.