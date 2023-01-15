BILLINGS, Mont. - Judges are needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament in Billings at Skyview High School.

Around 300 community judges are needed for the tournament on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28.

Events will range from single and partner debates and extemporaneous speaking to poetry, comedy, dramatic interpretation and more.

You can choose to judge a single 90-minute round or multiple rounds each competition day.

Head Debate Coach at Billings Senior High School, Ben Norberg, says no prior experience is needed and training opportunities and resources are provided in advance.

“The state tournament is a great way to support talented students from across the state here in Billings,” Norberg said.

Questions can be directed to Norberg via email at bentaylor.norberg@gmail.com.

If you are interested in judging, you can sign up here.