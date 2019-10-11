MSU Billings- The Outdoor Adventure Leadership (OAL) program at Montana State University Billings has once again partnered with Billings Parks and Recreation for the sixth-annual “Refresh the Rims” event on Saturday, Oct. 19. MSU Billings students, staff, faculty, and the greater Billings community are invited to take part in this effort to improve one of Billings’ defining landmarks.

Check-in for volunteers begins at 9 a.m. at the Billings Community and Senior Center located at 360 N. 23rd St. Coffee, donuts, hot chocolate, and muffins will be provided for participants. Following check-in, groups will form and begin fanning out throughout Swords Park, facilitated in part by OAL students. Cleanup will conclude around 11:30 a.m.

The goal of this event is to share in community improvement of the Rimrocks. Volunteers will work to restore the area by picking up trash, vacuuming up glass on trails, removing graffiti, and much more. Popularity continues to grow each year, with more than 150 volunteers in recent years.

The event is coordinated by the MSU Billings Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program in partnership with Billings Parks and Recreation. Program Coordinator Lynne Fitzgerald has been instrumental in keeping this initiative alive and believes in the importance of serving one’s community.

“Service learning is an important aspect of education as it gives students real-life, hands-on experience,” Fitzgerald said. “Plus, both the community and the students benefit from it.”

Volunteers will gain valuable community service experience and also receive a free event t-shirt. To get involved, fill out an application on the Billings Parks and Recreation website. Quantities are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

For more information, contact Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor Lynne Fitzgerald, 406-657-2229 or lynne.fitzgerald1@msubillings.edu.